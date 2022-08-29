Global RiskNews Briefs

UN team leaves for Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

29 Aug 2022 OODA Analyst

An inspection team from the United Nations nuclear watchdog is traveling to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The team is expected to arrive at the plant later this week. The plant has been occupied by Russian troops since March, and fighting near the plant has created global concern about the stability of the nuclear site. 

Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of shelling the plant and creating unsafe situations near the plant. Just last week, the plant was disconnected from Ukraine’s power grid and back-up generators were needed to avoid a radiation disaster. The shelling near the plant is not the main concern, the stability of the power supply is what global experts are most concerned about at the moment.

