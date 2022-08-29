Global RiskNews Briefs

Pakistan pleads for international help as parts of country ‘resemble a small ocean’

29 Aug 2022 OODA Analyst

Floodwaters are threatening to cover a third of the country of Pakistan by the end of the monsoon season. The rains have submerged homes, destroyed farmland and displaced millions of people. The death toll reached 1,061 people on Monday, since mid-June. 

The National Disaster Management Agency has fears of more fatalities as the rain has not stopped. The Pakistan Army has had to complete rescues by helicopter and continue to rescue people. The floods have destroyed over 3,000 kilometers of road, 130 bridges and 495,000 homes. Due to the damage to the infrastructure, rescue efforts are facing many difficulties. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with ambassadors and diplomats in Islamabad on Friday and called for help with relief efforts from the international community.

