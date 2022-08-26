Europe faced the possibility of a radiation disaster on Thursday after the Zaporizhzhia plant in Ukraine was disconnected from Ukraine’s power grid. The Russian-occupied nuclear plant remained safe after back-up electricity kicked in. Fires had damaged overhead power lines, cutting the plant off from the power grid.

There has been increasing concern over the fighting near the nuclear complex, which is the largest nuclear plant in Europe. Work is currently underway to reconnect the reactors to the power grid, four of Zapoorizhzhia’s reactors have been out of action for most of the war. Russia and Ukraine have issued conflicted accusations of who is responsible for the shelling in the area that continues to make the nuclear plant unstable. Due to the back-up power, the radiation levels near the plant remained stable during the outage.

Read More: World narrowly avoided radiation accident – Zelensky