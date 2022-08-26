Optical lens maker Essilor has entered into a five-year Corporate Integrity Agreement (CIA) with the US Department of Health and Human Service Office of Inspector General and has agreed to pay $16.4 million to settle allegations that the firm payed kickbacks to eye care providers. The Department of Justice claimed that the firm paid optometrists to promote its products to their customers, including patients who were Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. Deputy assistant attorney general Brian Boynton explained how to jeopardizes the integrity of medical decision making.

According to the DoJ, the firm broke the False Claims Act and was not protecting its clientele by ensuring patient care is not influenced by financial incentives. The CIA requires Essilor to implement a new review and approval process so that the agency can assure that all of its discount arrangements comply with federal regulations. The case proves that the DoJ is putting effort into addressing healthcare fraud, which has become a huge issue both in public finances and safety.

Read More: US Firm Pays $16m to Settle Healthcare Fraud Claims