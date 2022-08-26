The historic rains and floods in Pakistan have affected over 33 million people according to the country’s climate minister. Over 900 people have died since June in monsoon rains that continue to break climate records. The climate minister referred to the phenomenon as a climate-induced humanitarian disaster.

The nation has since called for international aid. The country is currently going through its eighth monsoon cycle and the country typically only has three or four a year. Over 400,000 homes across the country have been destroyed and at least 184,000 have been displaced. The Pakistan Minister for Planning and Development said approximately 15% of the population in Pakistan has been affected by these ongoing rains and non-stop flooding.

Read More: 33 million affected by historic rains and floods in Pakistan