UK to ‘fast track’ deportations of Albanian asylum seekers

The United Kingdom announced new plans to fast track the deportation of Albanian asylum seekers as the government attempts to decrease the surge in people crossing the english channel in small boats. The announcement says that British immigration officers will immediately process asylum claims made by Albanians, and those with no right to remain in the country will be removed as soon as possible.

The UK is hoping that this move will dissuade Albanians from making the risky crossing across the Channel in small boats by showing they will be unable to live and work in the UK. Approximately 2,165 Albanians arrived in the UK via the Channel in the first six months of 2022. The Home Secretary Priti Patel said the increase in migration is a risk to these people’s lives and an abuse of the UK immigration system.

