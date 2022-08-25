Myanmar junta detains former UK ambassador Vicky Bowman

The United Kingdom’s former ambassador to Myanmar has been detained by the country’s military junta. Vicky Bowman and her husband were taken into custody, according to local media outlets. The military junta has not announced the detentions.

The local media outlets all reported that Bowman could be charged under the country’s Immigration Act. British authorities are in contact with the local government and are providing consular assistance as they are concerned over the arrest. Bowman was the UK’s top diplomat in Myanmar from 2002 to 2006 and has remained in the country after founding the non-government organization Myanmar Center for Responsible Business. The UK announced a fresh round of sanctions against Myanmar on Wednesday, targeting businesses linked to the junta government.

