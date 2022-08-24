According to new research and analysis from Comparitech, healthcare organizations in the US have suffered from almost 5000 publicly recorded data breaches since 2009. The company compiled the data to better understand how severe the security challenges facing the sector really are. The data includes breaches up to June 2022. The largest breaches over that period came in 2020 and 2021, with 803 and 711 breaches respectively. California organization accounted for the most breaches, however, Indiana won for breaches sliced according to population size.

According to Comparitech, hacking was the most common type of breach in 2021 and 2022. The next threat attacking healthcare organizations was ransomware, which makes up roughly a quarter of incidents last year. Medical breaches continue to be a challenge facing the industry and affecting hospitals, healthcare centers, employees, and patients.

Read More: US Healthcare Sector Breaches 342m+ Records Since 2009