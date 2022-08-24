Japan signals return to nuclear power to stabilize energy supply

Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida has told the government to consider developing smaller and safer nuclear reactors. This move signals a renewed emphasis on nuclear energy, years after many of the plants in the country were shut down. Kishida also said the government would look at extending the lifespan of existing reactors in his comments made on Wednesday.

His discussions about energy highlight the Ukraine crisis and rising energy costs have caused a change in public policy and opinion towards nuclear power. Previously, Japan had not considered building new plants or replacing aged reactors to avoid criticisms after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear plant disaster. Kishida’s comments were made at a green transformation conference on Wednesday and promised to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

