Iran blames ‘procrastinating’ US for nuclear deal delays

Iran has confirmed that it has not received a response from the United States on its latest proposals regarding the 2015 nuclear deal and blamed the US for the inaction. On Monday, foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said that Iran acted timely and responsibly in the nuclear talks, while the US is procrastinating their response.

Iran submitted its response a week ago after the latest round of talks with stakeholders. The US has said it is reviewing the text and will be contacting its allies. The European Union has responded and called Iran’s response reasonable. The spokesman said on Monday that good progress had been made earlier this month on the deal but that an agreement has still not been confirmed.

