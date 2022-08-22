A car explosion that killed the daughter of an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin is being blamed on Ukraine by Russia. Ukraine has denied any involvement in the attack and killing of Daria Dugina. The internal security service in Russia, the FSB, said in a statement that the explosion near Moscow was carried out by Ukrainian special services.

The Washington Post could not confirm the claims. Ukraine has denied the claims and suggested that the killing could possibly have been due to internal tensions in Russia. Dugina was driving her father’s car when the explosion occurred, causing analysts to wonder if Alexander Dugin was the target of the attack. This move could possibly cause an escalation in the war. Not related to this incident, Ukraine is warning citizens about a potential increase in Russian attacks on Ukrainian city ahead of the country’s Independence Day.

Read more: Russia blames Ukraine for car explosion that killed Putin ally’s daughter