iPhone Users Urged to Update to Patch 2 Zero-Days

Apple has urged macOS, iPhone, and iPad users to immediately install updates this week that include security updates for two zero-days that are actively under attack, according to the company. The patches fix vulnerabilities that allow attackers to execute arbitrary code and take over devices. The flaws lie in the kernel and WebKit functions. The vulnerabilities basically impact all Apple devices that can run either iOS 15 or the Monterey version of its desktop, according to the security update. One of the flaws is tracked as CVE-2022-32894 and is reportedly a kernel bug. Apple stated that it is an out of bounds write issue that has since been improved.