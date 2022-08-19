The state media in North Korea reported on Friday that North Korea has rejected South Korea’s offer of economic support in exchange for denuclearization. Kim Yo Jong, a top official in North Korea criticized the offer.

President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol has raised the idea of the economic cooperation deal since his inauguration speech in May and reiterated the offer this week. He said his government would implement a large-scale food program, provide help for power generation, improve agriculture and other measures to improve North Korea’s trade, hospitals and economy in exchange for denuclearization. In her rejection of the proposal, Kim Yo Jong mentioned North Korea’s intention to continue nuclear development and would not entertain the deal.

Read more: North Korea rejects South’s aid offer, calls President Yoon ‘really simple’