Civilians killed in northern Syria marketplace missile attack

At least 14 civilians were killed in a rocket attack in the town of al-Bab in northern Syria. Dozens others were injured according to the opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense. The town is held by Turkey-backed opposition fighters and the attack came days after an air attack killed Syrian troops and United States- backed Kurdish fighters in Aleppo. That attack was blamed on Turkey by the Syrian government.

The attack on Friday is said to have been carried out by Syrian government forces in retaliation for the Turkish raid. The attack killed at least 14 and injured 38. In recent months, Turkey has threatened to carry out operations against US-backed Kurdish forces that it labels as terrorist groups. Shelling and air attacks in Syria are not uncommon, although fighting has waned over the past few years. The conflict in Syria began in March of 2011.

