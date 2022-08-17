Global RiskNews Briefs

North Korea fires two cruise missiles toward sea off its west coast, South Korean officials say

17 Aug 2022 OODA Analyst

On Wednesday morning, North Korea fired two cruise missiles off its west coast from the coastal town of Onchon. Military  officials from South Korea and the United States were analyzing the launch for further details. 

After the launch, South Korea’s national security adviser held a meeting to assess the security situation and examine the South Korean military preparedness. The US and South Korea have joint military exercises planned for next week and the meeting participants agreed to closely monitor any further movements in North Korea, North Korea is not banned from firing cruise missiles under sanctions in place from the United Nations. Cruise missiles stay closer to the ground and are propelled by jet engines, making them harder to detect. Many cruise missiles are not designed to carry nuclear warheads.

Read more: North Korea fires two cruise missiles toward sea off its west coast, South Korean officials say

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

North Korean Cryptocurrency Hacking Poised to Get Even Worse

August 12, 2022

Record rainfall kills at least 9 in Seoul as water floods buildings, submerges cars

August 10, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2