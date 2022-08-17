North Korea fires two cruise missiles toward sea off its west coast, South Korean officials say

On Wednesday morning, North Korea fired two cruise missiles off its west coast from the coastal town of Onchon. Military officials from South Korea and the United States were analyzing the launch for further details.

After the launch, South Korea’s national security adviser held a meeting to assess the security situation and examine the South Korean military preparedness. The US and South Korea have joint military exercises planned for next week and the meeting participants agreed to closely monitor any further movements in North Korea, North Korea is not banned from firing cruise missiles under sanctions in place from the United Nations. Cruise missiles stay closer to the ground and are propelled by jet engines, making them harder to detect. Many cruise missiles are not designed to carry nuclear warheads.

