Global RiskNews Briefs

Russia blames sabotage for new Crimea blasts

16 Aug 2022 OODA Analyst

A week after a Ukrainian attack on a Russian military base in Crimea, a series of explosions hit an arms store on another depot. Russian officials first said a fire caused the blasts in the Dzhankoi area, but then blamed sabotage. 

A separate fire broke out at a power substation and a railway  was damaged. Last week, Russian warplanes were destroyed at a Black sea base on the Crimean coast. Ukraine never publicly admitted the attack last week, but indicated that the blasts were not accidental. The fire that broke out at a temporary ammunition storage site near the village of Maiske is being investigated. The latest attack is reminiscent of recent attacks behind Russian lines. Since June, Ukraine has hit as many as 50 arms stores using US Himars multiple rocket launchers.

Read more: Russia blames sabotage for new Crimea blasts

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Ukraine hits Russian Wagner mercenary HQ in east

August 15, 2022

Ukrainian nuclear plant facing ‘grave hour,’ UN watchdog says

August 12, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2