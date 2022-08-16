Russia blames sabotage for new Crimea blasts

A week after a Ukrainian attack on a Russian military base in Crimea, a series of explosions hit an arms store on another depot. Russian officials first said a fire caused the blasts in the Dzhankoi area, but then blamed sabotage.

A separate fire broke out at a power substation and a railway was damaged. Last week, Russian warplanes were destroyed at a Black sea base on the Crimean coast. Ukraine never publicly admitted the attack last week, but indicated that the blasts were not accidental. The fire that broke out at a temporary ammunition storage site near the village of Maiske is being investigated. The latest attack is reminiscent of recent attacks behind Russian lines. Since June, Ukraine has hit as many as 50 arms stores using US Himars multiple rocket launchers.

