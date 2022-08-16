Chinese research ship Yuan Wang 5 docks at Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port

Despite security concerns by India about the vessel’s presence, a Chinese research ship docked at a southern Sri Lankan port. The port workers at Hambantota gave the Tuan Wang 5 an enthusiastic welcome. The ship’s arrival has created tensions between New Delhi and Beijing.

New Delhi and Beijing have both spent billions of dollars on deals and development with Sri Lanka, as it sits on a key trading route. The Yuan Wang 5 requested to dock in Sri Lanka last week, however, it was delayed due to the concerns raised by India. China claims the ship is used for scientific research, but the US Defense Department says the ship is under the command of the People’s Liberation Army and can track satellites and missile launches. The ship was given permission to dock on the condition that no scientific research was conducted in Sri Lankan waters.

