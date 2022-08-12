Ukrainian nuclear plant facing ‘grave hour,’ UN watchdog says

The situation at the Russian-occupied nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine has reached a “grave hour” according to the head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog. On Thursday, he called for an immediate inspection of the facility by experts. The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) warned that parts of the nuclear plant have been knocked out in recent attacks, risking a potential radiation leak.

Grossi did emphasize that the IAEA experts didn’t believe there is an immediate threat to nuclear safety, but that a threat is possible at any moment. He called for any military action that could threaten the stability or safety of the plant to cease immediately. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility is the largest nuclear plant in Europe, it has been operating at reduced capacity since it was captured by Russia in early March.

