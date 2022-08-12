Germany suspends military mission in Mali amid diplomatic tension

The local military-led government of Mali refused to give a United Nations peacekeeping mission fly-over rights on Friday. After this move, Germany has suspended most of its operations in the country until further notice. The operations included those of the reconnaissance forces and CH-53 transport flights.

Germany was prepared to participate in an international peacekeeping mission in Mali, but only if it was supported by the Malian government. The Defense Minister had received assurances that fly-over rights would be restored in Mali as recently as Thursday. Mali has experienced three military coups since 2012 and is considered unstable. The most recent coup was in May of 2021 and a military transitional government has been running the country since that date.

