Crimea air base badly damaged, satellite images show

There is major damage and many destroyed Russian warplanes at an airbase in Crimea after there were explosions there this week. The Saky base is in the west of Russian-ruled Crimea and experienced a series of explosions on Tuesday. Satellite images have revealed that the runways appear intact but eight aircraft may been damaged or destroyed and there are several craters near the airbase.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attack, but the images suggest it was a targeted attack. Most of the aircraft that were damaged were in a specific area of the base where the planes were parked in the open and were not in covered hangers. These satellite images were the first independent confirmation that the base may have been damaged in the explosions. Russia claims the explosions were caused by exploding ammunitions in a store due to relaxed fire safety rules.

