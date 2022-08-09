Meta Takes Action Against Cyber Espionage Operations Targeting Facebook in South Asia

Meta has reportedly taken action against two cyber espionage operations located in South Asia and known as APT36 and Bitter APT. The company confirmed the actions in its latest quarterly threat report, published last Thursday. In the report, the risks identified by Meta across the world are discussed. Meta detailed multiple policy violations, including those perpetrated by the two hacking groups Bitter APT and APT36. The company also stated that it took action against the group of hackers known as Bitter APT, which reportedly targeted individuals in New Zealand, Pakistan, India, and the UK.

Meta stated that Bitter APT was relatively low in sophistication, however, the group is persistent and appears to have access to plentiful resources. Bitter leveraged social engineering techniques to target people online with malware. The group used link-shortening services, malicious domains, compromised websites, and other resources to distribute malware. Meta stated that APT36 targeted individuals in Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, UAE, and Saudi Arabia. In this case, the attackers frequently targeted government officials, human rights activists, military personnel, and students.

