Top Pakistan Taliban leader killed in Afghanistan roadside attack

A vehicle carrying members of the Pakistan Taliban, including a senior leader and three other members, was struck by a roadside bomb in eastern Afghanistan. The late night bombing killed the senior leader and the other three members of the Taliban according to Pakistani officials.

Abdul Wali, or Omar Khalid Khorasani was a top commander of the Pakistan Taliban. His vehicle was struck on Sunday night by a roadside bomb in Paktika, an Afghan province on the border with Pakistan. The other men killed included his driver and two of his aides. No one has claimed credit for the attack, however the Pakistan Taliban confirmed the killing on Monday and blamed Pakistani intelligence agents. It is not immediately known if there is a link between the August 1 drone attack on al-Zawahiri, a leader of al-Qaeda, and Wali.

