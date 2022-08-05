Users Still in the Dark Over $5m Theft From Blockchain Firm Solana

14 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

Earlier this week, blockchain platform Solana confirmed that 7767 wallets were impacted during a security incident in which $5 million was stolen. It is unclear what the nature of the incident was and Solana is still investigating alongside security researchers. In addition to Solana customers, Slope and Phantom users were impacted. The root cause of the exploit is still unknown, and Solana reported that there is no evidence that hardware wallets were impacted in the incident. Users are highly encouraged to use this type of wallet.

The firm also claimed that engineers from several ecosystems are investigating the incident. Solana claims to be one of the fastest growing ecosystems in crypto, with thousands of project focusing on initiatives such as DeFi, NFTs, and Web3. The attack against Solana is the latest in a series of attacks targeting the cryptocurrency industry. Users should be diligent in securing their profiles and wallets, such as revoking third-party permissions and setting up extra security measures.

