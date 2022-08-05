Ukraine Shutters Major Russian Bot Farm

Ukrainian law enforcement has reportedly dismantled a bot farm leveraged by Russian special services. The bot farm was used to spread disinformation and propaganda in the country via social media platforms. The Secret Service of Ukraine (SSU) stated that the bot farm spun content that destabilized the country. Most of this content is believed to pertain to military and political leadership. The bot farm reportedly boasted an audience 400,000 strong at the time of its takedown.

The bot’s activity included fake news regarding the situation at the border of Ukraine and Russia, as well as false information pertaining to a conflict within the President’s office and commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces. The disinformation was tracked down to a Russian citizen and self-proclaimed political expert based in Kyiv. Alongside a team, the malicious actors utilized thousands of SIM cards to register new accounts and 200 proxy servers to spoof IP addresses.

