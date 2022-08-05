Global RiskNews Briefs

Somalia’s cabinet appointment fuels debate

05 Aug 2022 OODA Analyst

Somalia has appointed a former al-Shabaab leader to the cabinet and has been fueling international debate. Some criticize Hamza Abdi Barre’s administration for the appointment of Mukhtar Robow, however, others view this as a step forward towards reconciliation and a strategic way to battle against the group. 

The former spokesperson and deputy leader of al-Shabaab has been hiding for years before surrendering to the government in August 2017. He had left al-Shabaab in 2013. After negotiations with the state, Robow was removed from the US terror list and publicly denounced al-Shabaab. He has been on house arrest for the past three years and his rise to high-ranking minister was not expected despite the steps forward he has made in recent years. It is expected that Robow will be able to provide insight into fighting al-Shabaab due to his previous involvement.

OODA Analyst

