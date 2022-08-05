China has announced unspecified sanction upon Nancy Pelosi and her immediate family following her visit to the island of Taiwan this week. The Chinese government said Pelosi ignored China’s concerns and opposition to her visit. China claims Taiwan as its own territory and does not support it having individual engagements with foreign governments or world leaders.

There were no details provided by the sanctions and it is expected that this move is generally symbolic in nature. China slammed her trip as provocative and an act that undermined China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Beijing has moved to stopp cooperation with the US on climate change, military issues, anti-drug work, talks on cross-border crimer prevention and on repatriating undocumented migrants. China also held extensive live-fire military drills in the waters near Taiwan, the largest conducted by China in the Strait, and they are expected to continue until Sunday. Nancy Pelosi was the highest ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

Read more: China sanctions US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after Taiwan trip