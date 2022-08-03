Global RiskNews Briefs

US warns of possible retaliation over al-Qaeda death

03 Aug 2022 OODA Analyst

The United States government has urged its citizens to be vigilant against anti-American violence abroad after the al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed. His death could prompt supporters of al-Qaeda or other terror groups to target US personnel and facilities according to the state department. 

The state department gave a worldwide caution update after the death of al-Zawahiri was confirmed on Monday. The state department said that current evidence shows terrorist organizations are going to continue to plan terrorist attacks agains US interests. The department suggested US citizens maintain good situational awareness and vigilance when traveling abroad.

Read more: US warns of possible retaliation over al-Qaeda death

