Congress Warns of US Court Records System Breach

Last week, Congress warned the public that the US justice system’s public document management system was compromised in a cyberattack. The news was revealed at a hearing on oversight of the Justice Department on Thursday of last week. Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jerold Nadler confirmed that three hostile actors had gained access to the Court Electronic Records and Case Management systems. This means that the threat actors may have had access to documents across the US court system.

Nadler stated that the document system had suffered from a system security failure, leading to the breach. At the hearing, it was revealed that the breach was first discovered in March but likely occurred in early 2020. The breach could affect civil and criminal litigation that is pending. The Department of Justice has not confirmed whether any cases had been affected by the attack.

