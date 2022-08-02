Al-Qaeda leader killed in US drone strike

The leader of al-Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri, has been killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan carried out by the United States. The counter-terrorism operation was carried out by the CIA in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Sunday,

Ayman al-Zawahiri plotted the 9/11 attacks with Osama Bin Laden and he was one of America’s most wanted terrorists. He coordinated al-Qaeda’s branches all around the world, setting priorities and providing operational guidance. The 71-year-old took over al-Qaeda after Bin Laden was killed in 2011. US President Joe Biden gave final approval for the precision drone strike, and only Zawahiri was killed in the attack.

