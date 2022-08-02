Global RiskNews Briefs

Al-Qaeda leader killed in US drone strike

02 Aug 2022 OODA Analyst

The leader of al-Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri, has been killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan carried out by the United States. The counter-terrorism operation was carried out by the CIA in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Sunday, 

Ayman al-Zawahiri plotted the 9/11 attacks with Osama Bin Laden and he was one of America’s most wanted terrorists. He coordinated al-Qaeda’s branches all around the world, setting priorities and providing operational guidance. The 71-year-old took over al-Qaeda after Bin  Laden was killed in 2011. US President Joe Biden gave final approval for the precision drone strike, and only Zawahiri was killed in the attack.

Read more: Al-Qaeda leader killed in US drone strike

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

US urges China to condemn Myanmar

July 26, 2022

U.S. Water Utilities Prime Cyberattack Target, Experts

June 13, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2