Russia says 40 Ukrainian prisoners killed in blast

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 40 Ukrainian prisoners-of-war were killed when Ukraine shelled a prison in separatist-held Donetsk. In the rocket strike, 75 others were also injured. The strike was on a prison camp in Olenivka.

Ukraine has accused Russia of shelling the prison and claimed that Moscow was hoping to cover up evidence that it had tortured the prisoners at the site. According to a spokesperson for the separatist Donetsk People’s Republic, the strike was a direct hit on the barracks holding the prisoners and the number killed could increase. The Defense Ministry said the strike was carried out with US-made Himars artillery.

