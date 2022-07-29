Mali military says 15 soldiers, three civilians killed in separate ‘terrorist’ attacks

On Wednesday, Mali suffered from three separate terrorist attacks in which security forces reportedly killed scores of attackers. The attacks targeted towns and military outposts. During the incidents, six soldiers were killed and another 25 were injured. in addition, Malian soldiers killed 48 attackers and destroyed three vehicles containing weapons and ammunition. One of the attacks occurred at an army position in Sokolo, located in southern-central Mali. Mali’s armed forces released a Facebook post in which they addressed the incidents, stating that the attackers had been suffering from losses over the past several months. The post refers to the attacks as a media stunt to disguise the suffering of the terrorist organization.

In the southwestern town of Kalumba, nine soldiers and three civilians were killed during an attack that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday. Mali’s government did not confirm whether any of the assailants were killed during the attack. However, it was announced that Malian forces contained and pushed back the attack while destroying key logistical bases. The statement confirmed that the third attack was mitigated with no casualties on the behalf of government forces.