Impeach President Buhari over Nigeria’s mounting security issues, opposition senators urge

Ten months before the end of his second term in office, President Muhammad Buhari is being pushed to be impeached by opposition Senators. The Senate minority leader announced on Wednesday that the opposition Senators are pushing for impeachment due to the country’s increasing security issues.

Nigerians will vote in February 2023 for a new president where security and the economy are the two main issues in the vote. The Senators of the People’s Democratic Party attempted to introduce a motion that would allow Buhari to improve security in six weeks or face impeachment. The motion was blocked by the Senate President. The security problems in Nigeria spread all over the country from armed robberies by criminal gangs, mass school abductings in the northwest and an Islamic insurgency in the northeast.

