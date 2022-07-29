Google has reportedly delayed its plans to rid Chrome of third-party cookies. The implementation was set to occur in the second half of 2024, according to a blog posted by Google on Wednesday. Google’s reasoning for the delay was that more testing was necessary to improve privacy while giving businesses the tools that they require to succeed. According to Google, the company supports ending third-party cookies and cross-site tracking in its Chrome browser, and is currently seeking alternatives that support user privacy.

Google stated that pushing back the timeline allows the company to achieve its privacy goals at a responsible pace, and offers the digital advertising industry more time to adjust to privacy-conscious policies. According to the new timeline, the change will not be implemented for another two years. In addition to Google’s announcement, Apple has created new operating system privacy updates that reduce advertisers’ targeting capabilities.

Read More: Google delays removal of third-party cookies in Chrome through 2024