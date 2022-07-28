Nicaraguan opposition leader Suazo sentenced to 10 years in prison

According to the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights, Nicaraguan opposition leader Yubrank Suazo has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. The opposition leader had participated in the protests in 2018 against the government of President Daniel Ortega. The announcement of his prison sentencing was made on Wednesday.

Suazo was sentenced to five years in prison for conspiracy to undermine national integrity and five years for spreading false news by Judge Ulisa Tapia Silva. In Nicaragua, opposition leaders’ trials are held behind closed doors; only Suazo’s defense attorney was present for the hearing. Suazo’s defense attorney is planning on appealing the sentence.

