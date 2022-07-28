Kim Jong-un says North Korea ready to mobilize nuclear forces

In a claim made at a Korean War anniversary event, Kim Jong Un announced North Korea is ready to mobilize its nuclear war deterrent and is fully ready for any military confrontation. There are concerns that North Korea is preparing for a seventh nuclear test, one that the US has warned could be conducted at any time.

The most recent nuclear test in North Korea was in 2017, however the tensions on the peninsula have been rising. North Korea has tested a record of 31 missiles this year compared to the 25 during 2019. In his speech, Mr Kim stated North Korea had to achieve its goal of improving its self-defense along with statements that the US has misunderstood North Korea’s regular military operations as provocations. He also stated that South Korea may be planning pre-emptive strikes in the country, but stated the government and military of South Korea would be obliterated if they did carry out this strategy.

