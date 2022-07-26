Following the military junta’s execution of democracy activists in Myanmar, the US has requested China to pressure Myanmar. China responded by saying it does not interfere in other countries’ internal affairs while the US believes China could influence Myanmar more than any other country.

In Myanmar, the men were executed after the junta stated they deserved many death sentences and a spokesman had said they had been able to defend themselves in court. The US state department has said, since the executions, there can be no business as usual with the country and has called on countries around the world to take action. Human Rights group Amnesty has warned that over 100 people in Myanmar have been sentenced to death after similar proceedings and the executions could continue.

Read more: US urges China to condemn Myanmar