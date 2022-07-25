FBI investigation determined Chinese-made Huawei equipment could disrupt US nuclear arsenal communications
According to the FBI, Chinese products by Huawei could disrupt US nuclear arsenal airwaves. The issue originates from a 2017 deal in which the Chinese government offered to spend $100 million to construct a Chinese garden at the National Arboretum in Washington DC. The garden would hopefully attract thousands of tourists every year. However, when US counterintelligence officials analyzed the details, several issues were realized. One of these issues is that the pagoda would have been strategically placed at one of the highest points in DC, just two miles from the capital. This spot would have been ideal for intelligence collection. In addition, Chinese officials wanted to build the pagoda with materials shipped to the US in diplomatic pouches. US Customs officials are banned from examining such pouches, meaning that the materials would enter the US without inspection.
Read More: FBI investigation determined Chinese-made Huawei equipment could disrupt US nuclear arsenal communications