EU approves smallpox vaccine for use against monkeypox

The World Health Organization declared the spread of monkeypox a global health emergency. Shortly after the declaration, the European Union has approved a smallpox vaccine for use against monkeypox.

The Commission extended the market authorization for the vaccine, known as Imvanex, to treat monkeypox in addition to smallpox. The approval is valid in all EU member states, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway. The European Medicines Agency gives recommendations on how medications should be marketed, however the EMA does not have the authority to permit marketing int the different countries within the bloc. The European Commission makes legal decisions based on EMA’s recommendations.

