Adversaries Employ ‘Cyber Mercenaries’

An emerging organization called the Atlantis Cyber-Army is currently offering a range of services including exclusive data leaks, DDoS, and RDP. The cybercriminal group operates on a for-hire basis and is seeking to recruit cyber-mercenaries that conduct specific illicit activities that are pieces of larger cyber campaigns. The group has been observed by security researchers recruiting independent black-hat hackers to execute some of these tasks. The group is also referred to as Atlas Intelligence Group. Cyberint released a report last week detailing the services marketing by the group, including network penetration and hacking services.

The Atlas Intelligence Group boasts unique ways of operating its organization and outsourcing cybercrime tasks. Organized threat groups tend to follow a similar path in which they recruit individuals with certain desirable capabilities that can benefit the group’s agenda. The Atlas Intelligence Group strays from this model by outsourcing specific aspects of an attack to mercenaries, who are not responsible or involved in the rest of the attack. Therefore, each actor focuses on a specific piece of the attack and multiple different individuals may be involved.