EU launches infringement procedures against UK over N. Ireland

22 Jul 2022 OODA Analyst

Four new infringement procedures have been launched by the European Union against the United Kingdom. The procedures are being launched due to a failure to comply with parts of the protocol governing trading arrangements with North Ireland after Brexit. The infringements committed relate to customs requirements, excise duties, duties on alcohol and EU regulations on VAT. 

The infringements were delayed for over a year as the EU sought to reach a solution with the UK separately. However, the European Commission said that the UK has not been willing to have a discussion about these issues and the passage of the North Ireland Protocol Bill through parliament goes against the European Union and the goals of finding a solution. The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill scraps some of the rules governing the arrangements with the EU. It was passed through the British lower house on Thursday.

