China fines Didi $1.2 billion for violating cybersecurity and data laws

Didi Global was fined over 8 billion yuan by China’s cyberspace regulator on Thursday due to violations of cybersecurity and data laws. This decision was reached after a year-long investigation into the company. The Cyberspace Administration of China found that the company had breached the personal information protection law in addition to the cybersecurity and data security laws.

The company faces a $1.19 billion penalty and Didi’a chairman and CEO along with the president of the company are being personally fined 1 million yuan. The investigation found Didi had violated the law 16 times. After the regulators announced the violations, Didi accepted the administrative penalties and vowed to follow the decisions, in addition to conducting additional examinations into the company themselves.

