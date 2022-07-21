Ukraine Faces Shortfall in Weapons as It Gears Up for First Major Counteroffensive

The Ukrainian military is gearing up for a new offensive along the southern front, looking to reclaim regions near the Black Sea coast. This area is critical to the country’s security and economy. However, the country is facing a weapons shortage that is impacting its ability to fight off Russian forces and recapture territory seized earlier this year. The order comes after a recent weapons delivery from the United States containing M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems. These arms are able to strike targets from longer distances and very powerful. The rockets have already allowed Ukraine to recapture some territory.

However, the fact that Russia currently boasts control over the Black Sea territory means that it has the capability to strike at the south from the land, air, and sea. Ukraine will need a far greater number and rage of weapons such as tanks, artillery, drones, and armored vehicles. Russia has been able to capture a significant amount of territory, including the port city of Mariupol. The strategic port city of Odessa, however, has remained under Ukrainian control but still endures frequent shelling and attacks from Russian forces.

