Despite warnings that Russia would curb or halt supplies all together, the country has resumed pumping gas to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. The pipeline restarted after a 10 day maintenance break, although it is flowing at a reduced level. The European Commission urged European countries to cut gas use by 15% over the next few months to prepare if Russia decides to switch off Europe’s supply.

Last year, Russia had provided Europe with 40% of its natural gas. Germany was the largest importer of Russian gas in 2020, however, it has reduced its dependence from 55% to 35% and wants to stop using gas from Russia altogether. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent gas prices souring in Europe and impacted consumer energy bills which rose 44% in EU capitals. The pipeline is only delivering 40% of its capacity and the resumption of gas flow is not a guarantee that tensions between the EU and Russia are easing.

Read more: Key Russian pipeline resumes pumping gas to Europe