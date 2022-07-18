Global RiskNews Briefs

Sudan protesters decry violence as at least 30 people are killed in clashes

18 Jul 2022 OODA Analyst

Sudanese protesters marched in Khartoum on Sunday, protesting the country’s military leadership. The protesters hold the leadership responsible for the violence in the country. Over 30 people were killed and 100 injured in tribal clashes that began last week. The two tribes, the Hausa and Fung tribes are near the border with Ethiopia.

On Sunday, it was announced that a security presence would be reinforced in the state and there would be investigations into the clashes. A national peace deal was signed by a few of the rebel groups in Juba in 2020, however there are still outbreaks of violence across Sudan. Since the military coup in October of 2021, protesters have accused the military of encouraging internal conflict and not protecting citizens. The military leaders have said they are working to build on the peace deal in Darfur.

