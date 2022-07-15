Sri Lanka swears in Ranil Wickremesinghe as acting leader after mass protests

Sri Lanka’s prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been sworn in as acting president. He is replacing Gotabaya Rajapaksa who has fled to Singapore after mass protests and unrest led to his resignation.

Sri Lanka is experiencing shortages of fuel, food and basic necessities and is in economic chaos. Parliament will begin electing a new president on Saturday, the members of parliament are expected to vote in a week. The governing party has a majority in the parliament now, and Mr. Wickremesinghe may be supported by the members of parliament, however the public may not accept this. In addition to the resignation of the president, the public also protested for the resignation of Mr. Wickremesinghe.

