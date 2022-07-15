Italy’s President Mattarella rejects Prime Minister Draghi’s resignation

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced Thursday that he would resign after the largest party in the country’s coalition government withdrew its support in a confidence vote. The measures Draghi was voting on was a package designed to help Italy’s cost-of-living crisis. It passed 172 to 39, however, the loss of the 5-Star movement’s support leaves the government at risk of collapse and could lead to an early election.

Draghi had previously said he would not lead a government that did not include 5-Star and shortly after losing the party’s support, he said the majority of national unity was not longer present and he would be resigning that evening. Italy’s President, however, rejected Draghi’s resignation and asked him to address parliament and assess the political situation. Several political parties supported Sergio Mattarella’s decision. The 5-Star movement rejected the cost-of-living package on the grounds that it did not go far enough and threatened to withdraw its support for a long time.

