US, Israel to commit to stopping Iran nuclear ambitions

Israeli Prime Minister and United States President are set to sign a join declaration committing to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. This agreement is expected to be announced after an individual meeting on Thursday morning in West Jerusalem. President Joe Biden is on his second day of his four-day Middle East tour.

The declaration is expected to also have a pledge by Washington to continue military aid to Israel. However, it is relatively symbolic as talks between Iran and Western allies about restoring the 2015 nuclear deal have not progressed. The declaration is more of a reaffirmation of the US and Israel’s opposition to Iran’s goals to gain nuclear weapons.

