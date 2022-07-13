Thousands trapped by fighting in Haitian capital, aid group warns

Thousands of haitians are trapped in Port-au-Prince without food, water or essential supply access according to Médecins Sans Frontiéres. The citizens are trapped by the fighting ongoing between rival groups for control over the neighborhood Cité Soleil.

The fighting began for this neighborhood on July 8, blocking the delivery of vital aid and preventing residents from leaving the area. MSF workers living in the area are tending to those harmed in the fighting. Kidnappings and gang violence plague Haiti as it has suffered violent instability for years.



