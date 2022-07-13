Global RiskNews Briefs

Thousands trapped by fighting in Haitian capital, aid group warns

13 Jul 2022 OODA Analyst

Thousands of haitians are trapped in Port-au-Prince without food, water or essential supply access according to Médecins Sans Frontiéres. The citizens are trapped by the fighting ongoing between rival groups for control over the neighborhood Cité Soleil. 

The fighting began for this neighborhood on July 8, blocking the delivery of vital aid and preventing residents from leaving the area. MSF workers living in the area are tending to those harmed in the fighting. Kidnappings and gang violence plague Haiti as it has suffered violent instability for years. 


Read more: Thousands trapped by fighting in Haitian capital, aid group warns

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Surging gang violence in Haiti’s capital leaves nearly 200 dead in one month

June 2, 2022

Surging gang violence in Haiti’s capital leaves nearly 200 dead in one month

June 1, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2