CyberNews Briefs

Popular NFT Marketplace Phished for $540M

13 Jul 2022 OODA Analyst

A North Korean advanced persistent threat group has been linked to a cyberattack that occurred in March in which gaming platform Axie Infinity was targeted. According to security researchers, Axie Infinity suffered losses of $540 million after the attackers conducted a spear-phishing attack that allowed them access to in-game non-fungible tokens. A report was published recently in a publication called The Block, detailing how the hackers took control of private keys linked to four validator nodes belonging to the Ronin Network. Axie Infinity runs on the Ronin network and uses it for operations such as trading coins. The second node belongs to Axie DAO, which is a decentralized organization supporting the game ecosystem.

Since Ronin is supported by nine validators, the attacker was able to possess majority control over the network after obtaining access to five. Axie and Ronin are both developed by Sky Mavis, according to researchers. Both rely on a relatively small number of validators to operate. However, the problem is that all of the validators are concentrated in one place, meaning that the attacker only had to compromise one organization. The attackers effectively wrote checks to themselves once they obtained majority control, stealing millions of dollars in Ethereum and USD coin. Although the attack had already been attributed to North Korea threat actors, it was unclear until the recent report how the attackers gained control over the validators.

Read More: Popular NFT Marketplace Phished for $540M

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Ransomware Attack Hits French Telecoms Firm

July 13, 2022

Can We Rethink Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity?

July 12, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2