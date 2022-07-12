Global RiskNews Briefs

Iran plans to supply Russia with drones, US warns

12 Jul 2022 OODA Analyst

The White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has said that the US has received information that suggests Iran may be planning to supply Russia with drones for its war in Ukraine, some with combat capabilities. Information also suggests that Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use these drones. 

It is unclear if Iran has delivered the drones to Russia yet. Both sides have been using drones to spot the enemy’s positions and correct their artillery fire on a target, they have played a large part in the war between Russia and Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to travel to Tehran on July 19 to meet Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan for peace talks on Syria. Iranian drones have previously been used by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in attacks in Saudi Arabia. The US and other allies of Ukraine have supplied Ukraine with billions of dollars worth of weapons since the beginning of the invasion.

Read more: Iran plans to supply Russia with drones, US warns

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Binance allegedly continued to serve Iranian customers, despite ban and sanctions

July 12, 2022

Ukraine aims to amass ‘million-strong army’ to recapture south, says defense minister

July 11, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2